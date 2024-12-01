Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Moritz Wagner headshot

Moritz Wagner News: Nears double-double off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Wagner supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 victory over Brooklyn.

Wagner provided a nice lift off Orlando's bench in Sunday's win, leading all second unit players in scoring and rebounds while also recording a team-high-tying pair of blocks in a near double-double outing. Wagner tied a season high in rebounds, now having reached double figures in scoring in six of his last seven contests.

Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now