Moritz Wagner News: Nears double-double off bench
Wagner supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 16 minutes during Sunday's 100-92 victory over Brooklyn.
Wagner provided a nice lift off Orlando's bench in Sunday's win, leading all second unit players in scoring and rebounds while also recording a team-high-tying pair of blocks in a near double-double outing. Wagner tied a season high in rebounds, now having reached double figures in scoring in six of his last seven contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now