Moritz Wagner News: No playing time in win

Wagner (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 138-127 win over the Mavericks.

Wagner had seen the court in each of the Magic's previous five games, but he played under 10 minutes in four of those outings, and two appearances came in blowouts. With Friday's contest proving to be more competitive throughout, head coach Jamahl Mosley leaned exclusively on Goga Bitadze (12 minutes) as the backup center when starter Wendell Carter (36 minutes) was off the court.