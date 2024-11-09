Moritz Wagner News: Productive off bench Friday

Wagner finished Friday's 115-88 win over the Pelicans with 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes.

Wagner delivered more points than Goga Bitadze, who was the starting center in Friday's win, but it's unclear if that will be enough to steal the starting job away from the 25-year-old. Wagner has been productive as a scorer and has recorded double-digit points in four of his last five appearances, shooting 51.2 percent from the field in that span.