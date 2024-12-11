Fantasy Basketball
Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner News: Scores 13 in 19 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 10:13am

Wagner registered 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Bucks.

Wagner has reached double figures in six straight games, but his workloads remain fairly low. In that span, he's averaging 20.0 minutes per contest with 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers. He's been a viable streamer to open December.

Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
