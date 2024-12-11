Moritz Wagner News: Scores 13 in 19 minutes

Wagner registered 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Bucks.

Wagner has reached double figures in six straight games, but his workloads remain fairly low. In that span, he's averaging 20.0 minutes per contest with 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers. He's been a viable streamer to open December.