Moritz Wagner News: Sees 18 minutes off bench

Wagner recorded three points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and nine rebounds over 18 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 win over the Bucks.

Wagner continues to play a minor role off the Orlando bench. Across 23 appearances, he's averaging 13.1 minutes per contest with 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 45.3 percent shooting from the field.