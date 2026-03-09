Moritz Wagner headshot

Moritz Wagner News: Sees 18 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Wagner recorded three points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and nine rebounds over 18 minutes during Sunday's 130-91 win over the Bucks.

Wagner continues to play a minor role off the Orlando bench. Across 23 appearances, he's averaging 13.1 minutes per contest with 8.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists on 45.3 percent shooting from the field.

Moritz Wagner
Orlando Magic
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moritz Wagner See More
