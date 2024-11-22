Moritz Wagner News: Sets season highs in win
Wagner closed Thursday's 119-118 win over the Lakers with 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 18 minutes.
Wagner set season highs in both scoring and assists while hitting the double-digit points mark for the eighth time in his last 10 appearances. The big man has played a significant role off the bench through 17 regular-season outings, and in his last five contests he has averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 17.0 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now