Moritz Wagner News: Solid line off bench

Wagner registered 12 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Bucks.

Lines like these were the norm for Wagner before his ACL tear during the 2024-25 season. Wagner is instant offense off the bench, but his limited workloads combined with Orlando's crowded frontcourt limits his overall upside.