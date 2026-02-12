Moritz Wagner News: Solid line off bench
Wagner registered 12 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Bucks.
Lines like these were the norm for Wagner before his ACL tear during the 2024-25 season. Wagner is instant offense off the bench, but his limited workloads combined with Orlando's crowded frontcourt limits his overall upside.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now