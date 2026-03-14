Moses Brown Injury: Suffers foot injury
Brown was not available for Friday's 96-91 G League loss to the Maine Celtics while he worked on his recovery from a foot injury.
Brown was a regular starter before picking up this blow, standing out as one of the Gold's top performers with regular-season averages of 21.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. With the severity of his issue unknown, he's now at risk of facing an extended absence, in which case Coleman Hawkins might continue to take his place at center.
Moses Brown
Free Agent
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