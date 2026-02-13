Moses Brown News: Another strong line

Brown produced 26 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds and five blocks in Thursday's 116-111 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Brown continues to feast at the G League level. Across 15 outings, he's averaging 21.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 61.7 percent from the field.