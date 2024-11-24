Moses Brown News: Best outing of year off bench

Brown contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and one block across 12 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over Washington.

Brown put together his best outing of the season, providing Indiana with an offensive lift off the bench Sunday while concluding as one of four Pacers with 15 or more points. Brown has appeared in just three contests so far this year, posting his first double-digit outing and his second with at least five points.