Moses Brown News: Catches on with Indiana

The Pacers are signing Brown to an NBA contract Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brown has been playing in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, where he has averaged 18.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals over 27.3 minutes per game across four outings. The Pacers lost backup big men James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson to torn Achilles injuries, and with no other centers currently on the 15-man roster outside Myles Turner (calf), Brown has an opportunity to come in and contribute immediately in a reserve role. Brown appeared in 22 regular-season games (including five starts) for the Trail Blazers during the 2023-24 campaign and averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over 9.1 minutes per contest. Brown won't be available for Monday's game against the Raptors, but the hope is that he'll be available to play Wednesday against the Rockets, per Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star.