Moses Brown News: Dominant double-double in G League

Brown registered 22 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 FT), 23 rebounds and one assist during Wednesday's 118-97 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Brown dominated on the glass Wednesday with 10 offensive rebounds, and his 23 boards on the night were his most in a G League game this season. The 25-year-old Big Man out of UCLA has three straight 22-point double-doubles. In the G League, Brown is averaging 15.6 points on 59.7 percent shooting, 12.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 26.9 minutes per game.