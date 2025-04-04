Moses Brown News: Dominant in playoff loss

Brown played 37 minutes Thursday during Westchester's 124-118 playoff loss versus Maine and tallied 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 FT), 26 rebounds and four blocks.

Brown had another dominant outing despite the loss as he led the team in points scored, rebounds and blocks en route to compiling his 10th straight double-double. The 7-foot-2 center ended the regular season averaging 17.9 points, 15.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks across 35 games played.