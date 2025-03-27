Moses Brown News: Dominant in win

Brown played 35 minutes Wednesday during Westchester's 122-113 win versus Maine and tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Brown continues to dominate for Westchester. He has recorded at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game eight times this season and is now averaging 17.5 points, 15.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 blocks across 33 outings in the G League.