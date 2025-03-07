Moses Brown News: Dominant outing in G League

Brown played 39 minutes Thursday during Westchester's 121-107 loss to Austin and tallied 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 21 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Brown hauled in a team-high 21 rebounds en route to compiling his 21st double-double of the season. The 7-foot-2 center also connected on an efficient 71.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and is now averaging 16.6 points, 14.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.5 blocks across 28 outings in the G League.