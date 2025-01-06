Moses Brown News: Double-doubles in G League win
Brown tallied 22 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 149-145 overtime G League win over the Osceola Magic.
Brown posted a game-high mark in rebounds while recording his 11th double-double across 16 G League outings. The 25-year-old big man returned to the G League following a nine-game stint with the Pacers in the early part of the season, and he could be a candidate to latch on with an NBA club looking for depth in the frontcourt.
Moses Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now