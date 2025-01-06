Moses Brown News: Double-doubles in G League win

Brown tallied 22 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 149-145 overtime G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Brown posted a game-high mark in rebounds while recording his 11th double-double across 16 G League outings. The 25-year-old big man returned to the G League following a nine-game stint with the Pacers in the early part of the season, and he could be a candidate to latch on with an NBA club looking for depth in the frontcourt.