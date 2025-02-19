Moses Brown News: Expected to sign with Dallas

The Mavericks are expected to sign Brown to a 10-day contract Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Mavericks are very thin in the frontcourt due to injuries to Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively (ankle). Brown has been impressive in the G League this season, and the 7-foot-2 center has 159 career NBA games under his belt. He could see a healthy amount of minutes in the short term, making him someone to monitor in deeper formats.