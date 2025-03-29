Moses Brown News: Hauls in 23 rebounds

Brown played 37 minutes Friday during Westchester's 108-101 win over Capital City and totaled 23 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 23 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks.

Brown has now racked up 20 points and 20 rebounds in three consecutive games and nine times total on the season. He also compiled a team-high three blocks and shot an efficient 62.5 percent from the field.