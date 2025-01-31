Moses Brown News: Hauls in 25 boards Thursday

Brown totaled 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 FT), 25 rebounds, one steal and a block across 39 minutes Thursday during Westchester's 119-111 loss versus Osceola.

Brown was dominant on the glass for Westchester during Thursday's loss, as he hauled in a season-high 25 rebounds. He also scored double-digit points in the fourth consecutive game en route to compiling his 18th double-double of the season across just 25 games played.