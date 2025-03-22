Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moses Brown headshot

Moses Brown News: Hauls in season-high rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Brown played 37 minutes Friday during Westchester's 130-125 win over College Park and compiled 27 points (9-13 FG, 7-12 FT), 28 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Brown was dominant on the glass for Westchester as he hauled in a season-high 28 rebounds, which led to him racking up yet another double-double. The 25-year-old also shot an efficient 69.2 percent from the field while serving as the team's leading scorer.

Moses Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now