Moses Brown News: Hauls in season-high rebounds

Brown played 37 minutes Friday during Westchester's 130-125 win over College Park and compiled 27 points (9-13 FG, 7-12 FT), 28 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Brown was dominant on the glass for Westchester as he hauled in a season-high 28 rebounds, which led to him racking up yet another double-double. The 25-year-old also shot an efficient 69.2 percent from the field while serving as the team's leading scorer.