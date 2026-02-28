Moses Brown headshot

Moses Brown News: Huge double-double Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:41pm

Brown notched 34 points (16-24 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 143-123 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Brown turned in his eighth consecutive double-double Saturday. The 26-year-old is averaging 22.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 27.2 minutes per game across 20 G League regular-season outings, shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.

Moses Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
