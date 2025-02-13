Fantasy Basketball
Moses Brown headshot

Moses Brown News: Inefficient in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 2:49pm

Brown logged eight points (3-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and a block across 30 minutes Wednesday during Westchester's 126-119 loss to the Squadron.

Brown managed to make his return to the lineup after missing Saturday's win over the Charge due to a knee injury. However, the 7-foot-2 center ended up having an inefficient outing as he scored his lowest point total in a game since the team's Jan. 20 win over Windy City and shot a mere 42.9 percent from the field.

Moses Brown
 Free Agent
