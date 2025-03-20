Moses Brown News: Leading scorer in win

Brown played 32 minutes Wednesday during Westchester's 138-123 win over College Park and compiled 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist.

Brown led the team in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling his 24th double-double of the season. The 7-foot-2 center has been on a hot streak since returning to the G League after his 10-day contract with the Mavericks expired, as he's now scored 20 or more points in four of his first five games back.