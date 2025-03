Brown posted 28 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 110-93 win over the Long Island Nets.

Brown led Westchester in points and rebounds during Tuesday's victory. Brown has also made a strong defensive impact this season, averaging 2.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest.