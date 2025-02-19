Moses Brown News: Likely to get 10-day deal

The Mavericks are expected to sign Brown to a 10-day contract prior to Friday's game against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Mavericks are short on healthy centers with Anthony Davis (adductor), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Dwight Powell (hip) all sidelined, so the team will look to bring in Brown to bolster their depth at the position. Brown has been impressive in the G League this season, and the 7-foot-2 center has 159 career NBA games under his belt. He could end up filling a rotational role in the short term, making him someone to monitor in deeper formats for fantasy managers seeking help in the field-goal percentage and rebounds categories.