Moses Brown News: Limited role continues Tuesday
Brown totaled no counting stats over three minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to Toronto.
Brown logged fewer than five minutes for the fourth consecutive game, continuing what has been an uninspiring return to the NBA. The Pacers signed Brown after losing their two backup centers to separate Achilles injuries. Brown has failed to score in each of the past three games and barring an injury to Myles Turner, his role is likely to remain limited.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now