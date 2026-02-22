Moses Brown News: Logs double-double against Osceola

Brown contributed 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal during 28 minutes in Saturday's 121-95 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Brown continued an impressive run of form as he registered double-digit scoring and rebound totals for the sixth time in his last seven games. Over the entire campaign, he has now posted 16 double-doubles, ranking seventh in the G League in that category. He's also leading the Gold in points, rebounds and blocks during the regular season.