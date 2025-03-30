Moses Brown News: Logs double-double in G League win
Brown played 41 minutes Saturday during Westchester's 108-97 G League win over Capital City and compiled 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 18 rebounds, one assist and three blocks.
Brown led Westchester in points scored and rebounds during the team's regular-season finale en route to compiling a double-double. He finished the season averaging 17.9 points, 15.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks across 35 games played.
Moses Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now