Moses Brown

Moses Brown News: Logs double-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Brown played 19 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 107-95 win over the Swarm and tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals.

Brown played in his first G League game in nearly a month after spending time with the Pacers and ended up recording a double-double in his return. Across his five outings with Westchester so far this season, he currently averages 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Moses Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
