Moses Brown News: Logs double-double in return
Brown played 19 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 107-95 win over the Swarm and tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals.
Brown played in his first G League game in nearly a month after spending time with the Pacers and ended up recording a double-double in his return. Across his five outings with Westchester so far this season, he currently averages 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
Moses Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now