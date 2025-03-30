Moses Brown News: Logs double-double in win

Brown played 41 minutes Saturday during Westchester's 108-97 win over Capital City and compiled 23 (9-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 18 rebounds, one assist and three blocks.

Brown led Westchester in points scored and rebounds during the team's regular-season finale en route to compiling a double-double. He finished the season averaging 17.9 points, 15.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks across 35 games played.