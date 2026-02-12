Moses Brown headshot

Moses Brown News: Monster double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Brown tallied 30 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 FT), 15 rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 135-131 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Brown followed up his 37-point explosion against the Raptors 905 on Saturday with another 30-point double-double. He now has 13 double-doubles on the season, but failed to record a steal or block in a game for the first time since Jan. 15.

Moses Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
