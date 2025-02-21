Moses Brown News: Plays 12 minutes in Mavs debut

Brown registered two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 12 minutes during Friday's 111-103 win over the Pelicans.

With Dallas dealing with injuries to Anthony Davis (adductor), Dereck Lively (ankle), Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dwight Powell (hip), the Mavericks signed Brown to a 10-day contract to add some depth at center. Despite coming off the bench, Brown ended up matching starting center Kessler Edwards in minutes, and the duo could have that kind of split in playing time moving forward while the Mavs use P.J. Washington at the five in small-ball lineups.