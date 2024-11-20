Moses Brown News: Plays seven minutes in debut

Brown had six points (3-4 FG) and four rebounds in seven minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 loss to the Rockets.

Brown came off the bench in his season debut, playing seven minutes. Having lost both James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson to season-ending Achilles injuries, Brown should be able to pick up consistent minutes playing behind Myles Turner. Brown has the ability to be a strong per-minute producer and could step into a larger role should Turner miss any time over the course of the season.