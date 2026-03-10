Moses Brown headshot

Moses Brown News: Posts 18 rebounds Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Brown finished with 22 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 18 rebounds and five blocks during 26 minutes in Tuesday's 115-112 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Brown stood out in defensive tasks in addition to his efficiency from the field that led to a double-double against the Capitanes. The experienced big man fell two rebounds short of his season-high mark, and the five rebounds tied his best total. His regular-season averages of 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, as well as his total of 16 double-doubles, are all ranked as the top figures on the squad so far.

Moses Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
February 25, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Six Players Primed For Increased Roles
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Six Players Primed For Increased Roles
Author Image
Mike Barner
February 21, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 5
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 5, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
January 3, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
December 21, 2022