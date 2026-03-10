Moses Brown News: Posts 18 rebounds Tuesday
Brown finished with 22 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 18 rebounds and five blocks during 26 minutes in Tuesday's 115-112 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.
Brown stood out in defensive tasks in addition to his efficiency from the field that led to a double-double against the Capitanes. The experienced big man fell two rebounds short of his season-high mark, and the five rebounds tied his best total. His regular-season averages of 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, as well as his total of 16 double-doubles, are all ranked as the top figures on the squad so far.
Moses Brown
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Brown See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 25February 25, 2025
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Six Players Primed For Increased RolesFebruary 21, 2025
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 5January 5, 2024
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 3January 3, 2024
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, December 21December 21, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Brown See More