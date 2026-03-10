Moses Brown News: Posts 18 rebounds Tuesday

Brown finished with 22 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 FT), 18 rebounds and five blocks during 26 minutes in Tuesday's 115-112 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Brown stood out in defensive tasks in addition to his efficiency from the field that led to a double-double against the Capitanes. The experienced big man fell two rebounds short of his season-high mark, and the five rebounds tied his best total. His regular-season averages of 21.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, as well as his total of 16 double-doubles, are all ranked as the top figures on the squad so far.