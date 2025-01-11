Fantasy Basketball
Moses Brown News: Posts double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Brown played 34 minutes Friday during Westchester's 152-102 loss versus Sioux Falls and tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks.

Brown continues to produce on the boards for Westchester as he led the team in rebounds once again, and he also shot an effective 75.0 percent from the field. Friday's performance marked the fourth game in a row and twelfth time total on the season that the 25-year-old managed to compile a double-double.

