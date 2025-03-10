Fantasy Basketball
Moses Brown

Moses Brown News: Posts double-double in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Brown played 28 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 104-100 win versus the Squadron and totaled 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-3 FT) and 14 rebounds.

Brown led Westchester in rebounds during Sunday's victory en route to compiling his 22nd double-double of the season across just 29 games played. The 7-foot-2 center also had an efficient shooting performance as he converted on 72.7 percent of his field-goal attempts.

