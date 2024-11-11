Moses Brown News: Scores 27 points Sunday

Brown logged 27 points (12-13 FG, 2-6 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks across 29 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 118-99 win versus Long Island.

Brown started the season off with a dominant performance as he finished second on the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 92.3 percent from the floor. His 17 rebounds were also the most on the team.