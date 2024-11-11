Fantasy Basketball
Moses Brown News: Scores 27 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 7:01am

Brown logged 27 points (12-13 FG, 2-6 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks across 29 minutes Sunday during Westchester's 118-99 win versus Long Island.

Brown started the season off with a dominant performance as he finished second on the team in points scored while shooting an efficient 92.3 percent from the floor. His 17 rebounds were also the most on the team.

