Moses Brown News: Scores season-high points

Brown played 35 minutes Monday during Westchester's 126-105 win versus Iowa and compiled 30 points (13-16 FG, 3-6 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists, one steal and a block.

Brown was dominant for Westchester during Monday's victory as his 30 points not only led the team but served as a new season-high total for the 25-year-old. He also shot an efficient 81.3 percent from the field and has now racked up 18 double-doubles across just 24 games played this season.