Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Moses Brown headshot

Moses Brown News: Shines defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Brown produced 12 points (6-14 FG), 17 rebounds and four blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 127-100 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Brown was somewhat inefficient given all of his shots came from inside the arc, but he made up for it defensively. He was dominant on the boards en route to a game-high 17 rebounds and recorded four of Westchester's seven blocks on the night.

Moses Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now