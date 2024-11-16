Moses Brown News: Shines defensively

Brown produced 12 points (6-14 FG), 17 rebounds and four blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 127-100 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Brown was somewhat inefficient given all of his shots came from inside the arc, but he made up for it defensively. He was dominant on the boards en route to a game-high 17 rebounds and recorded four of Westchester's seven blocks on the night.