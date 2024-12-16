Moses Brown News: Shines in G League win

Brown tallied 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds and four blocks across 31 minutes in Monday's 123-117 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

The 25-year-old big man led Westchester in rebounds and blocks while recording his third 20-plus-point outing across six G League appearances this season. Brown signed back on with Westchester following a brief stint with the Pacers, and he could be a candidate to latch on with an NBA club in need of frontcourt depth.