Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 10:57am

Moody (wrist) is out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Moody will be sidelined for a seventh straight game Monday and remains without a timetable to return, though he is traveling with the Warriors during their current six-game road trip. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Boston.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
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