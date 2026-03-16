Moses Moody Injury: Another absence coming
Moody (wrist) is out for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Moody will be sidelined for a seventh straight game Monday and remains without a timetable to return, though he is traveling with the Warriors during their current six-game road trip. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Boston.
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