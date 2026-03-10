Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Cleared for on-court work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Warriors announced Tuesday that Moody (wrist) has resumed on-court work and will be re-evaluated later this week.

Moody is set to miss a fourth consecutive contest Tuesday due to a right wrist sprain, though there's a chance he will return Friday against the Timberwolves. If the 23-year-old wing remains sidelined Friday, Gui Santos, LJ Cryer and Gary Payton (ankle) would be candidates for increased playing time.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Moses Moody See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago