Moses Moody Injury: Cleared for on-court work

The Warriors announced Tuesday that Moody (wrist) has resumed on-court work and will be re-evaluated later this week.

Moody is set to miss a fourth consecutive contest Tuesday due to a right wrist sprain, though there's a chance he will return Friday against the Timberwolves. If the 23-year-old wing remains sidelined Friday, Gui Santos, LJ Cryer and Gary Payton (ankle) would be candidates for increased playing time.