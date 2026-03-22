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Moses Moody Injury: Could return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Moody (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Moody has been sidelined for the Warriors' last 10 games from rehabbing from a sprained right wrist. He seems to be progressing in his recovery, as his questionable tag for Monday's game was the first time he hasn't been ruled out from the get go. Moody could operate under a minutes restriction should be cleared to play, but his return would mean less minutes available for Will Richard and Gary Payton.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
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