Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Moody (knee) is now questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Moody was initially tabbed probable for Saturday's tilt due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, but he's now questionable for the contest. He has missed three straight games due to the injury, and his absence has allowed more opportunities for Gui Santos, Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
