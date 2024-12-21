Moses Moody Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Moody (knee) is now questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Moody was initially tabbed probable for Saturday's tilt due to left knee patellar tendinopathy, but he's now questionable for the contest. He has missed three straight games due to the injury, and his absence has allowed more opportunities for Gui Santos, Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now