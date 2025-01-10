Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moses Moody headshot

Moses Moody Injury: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:02am

Moody (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against Indiana.

Moody missed the first leg of the club's back-to-back set in Thursday's win over Detroit due to left knee patellar tendinopathy. The 22-year-old should see significant playing time if he suits up, as Stephen Curry (knees), Draymond Green (back), Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) have all been ruled out. Moody has averaged 11.0 points and 1.6 rebounds across 17.2 minutes per contest in his last five outings.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now