Moses Moody Injury: Expected to play Monday

Moody (wrist), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, is expected to play, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Moody has missed Golden State's last 10 games due to a right wrist sprain, though he's seemingly trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's tipoff at 9:30 p.m. ET. If the 23-year-old swingman is cleared to suit up, there would be fewer minutes for guys like Will Richard and Gary Payton.