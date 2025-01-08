Moses Moody Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Moody (knee) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Moody is among the many notable Warriors players listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Detroit, which includes Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder and Draymond Green. The 22-year-old is having a decent season off the bench for coach Steve Kerr, averaging 8.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and a career-high 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.