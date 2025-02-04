Moses Moody Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Moody (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Moody is coming off a 17-point performance off the bench in Monday's win against the Magic. However, he might be on the shelf for Wednesday's matchup on the road in Utah as he deals with a back strain. Gui Santos, Gary Payton and possibly Draymond Green (calf), if he's cleared, will likely have to help shoulder the workload if Moody can't play against the Jazz.
