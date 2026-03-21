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Moses Moody Injury: Making progress in recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 2:21pm

Moody (undisclosed) has been making good progress in his recovery and will be incorporated into live action drills in the coming days, the Warriors announced Saturday.

Moody's recovery from a sprained right wrist has been slower than anticipated, but he's begun to ramp up his on-court work recently. With the next step being involved in live action drills, it looks like Moody still has a way to go before being cleared for game action. Still, it's an encouraging sign considering head coach Steve Kerr said earlier in the week that Moody was simply behind schedule. Moody will be evaluated again Tuesday.

Moses Moody
Golden State Warriors
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