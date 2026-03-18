Moses Moody Injury: No timetable for return
Moody (wrist) hasn't progressed as well as the Warriors had hoped, and he remains without a timetable for return, Nick Friedell of The Athletic reports.
Moody hasn't played in a game since March 2 due to a sprained right wrist, and according to head coach Steve Kerr, Moody is behind schedule in his recovery. Per Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com, there had been optimism that Moody would return during the Warriors' road trip that ends March 23, but he is still wearing a brace on his right hand. He can be considered week-to-week until another update is provided.
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